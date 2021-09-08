Previously-missing Hammond man found dead

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Hammond man who had been missing since the weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning.

Jason Gilbertson, 49, from Hammond was swimming in Lower Clam Lake at 3:13 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, when he went missing. That is in the town of Meenon, northeast of Siren.

A search ensued and lasted until Thursday morning when Gilbertson's body was found in the lake.

Editor's Note: A previous story listed Gilbertson as a 45-year-old. The Burnett County Sheriff's Office now says that he was actually 49.