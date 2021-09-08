Pet of the Day: Jasper

Meet Jasper, who's waiting for someone to come pick him up from the Chippewa Humane Association.

Jasper is five years old and neutered. He loves to be brushed and pet. He's shy at first, but once you get to know him he opens up a lot. He would love a home with other cats who are also chill and relaxed. It's unclear how he is with dogs.

If you think you'd be a good home for Jasper, head on over to the Chippewa Humane Association's website to set up a time to go and get to know him.