One dead, several feared missing in Indian ferry collision

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Two passenger ferries have collided in a river in northeastern India, leaving at least one person dead and several others missing. An official in Jorhat city in Assam state says the head-on collision caused one of the boats to sink. He says four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died. Officials say 60 people have been rescued and about 120 were on board the two boats. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.