One dead, several feared missing in Indian ferry collision

9:34 am National news from the Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Two passenger ferries have collided in a river in northeastern India, leaving at least one person dead and several others missing. An official in Jorhat city in Assam state says the head-on collision caused one of the boats to sink. He says four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died. Officials say 60 people have been rescued and about 120 were on board the two boats. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

