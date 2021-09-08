Officials: Health care rationing could spread across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s move to “crisis standards of care” this week allows some hospitals to ration health care amid an onslaught of coronavirus patients and officials are warning the the rationing could spread to hospitals statewide. The main hospital currently affected by the designation is Kootenai Health in the city of Coeur d’Alene. Some COVID-19 patients there are being treated at a nearby conference center because the main hospital building is full. Some smaller hospitals in the region are not rationing health care but they are often unable to transfer patients with serious conditions that would normally be sent to Kootenai Health. Idaho has one of the lowest U.S. vaccination rates.