Former candidate for sheriff charged again for child porn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former candidate for Outagamie County sheriff has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing child pornography while he was appealing a previous conviction for distribution of child porn. Alexander Bebris, of Denmark, was sentenced to five years in prison in November and was allowed to remain free pending his appeal. Calumet and Brown County law enforcement found the images during a search of his residence on Aug. 20. If convicted, the 52-year-old Bebris faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. Any sentence imposed would be added to his current term. Bebris, a former career law enforcement officer, lost the 2018 Republican primary election for Outagamie County sheriff to eventual winner Clint Kriewaldt.