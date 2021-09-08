Flu season is approaching, here is what you need to know

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Flu season is just around the corner, and a local health official says that getting flu shot this year is essential.

The season typically runs from the end of September through March and officials say the shot will add some extra protection if someone contacts both COVID and the flu during this time.

The CDC, and other medical personnel, meet two times a year to discuss the different influenza strands circulating around the world. They compare the strands and produce a vaccine based off of the four most common -- which takes about six months to make.

But, there were just over 2,000 flu cases reported at public health and clinical laboratories last year, meaning there is a smaller sample size to work off of.

"We are little bit more in the dark about what the common circulating strains are going to be this year, and what is going to emerge because we have less data," said Dr. Ken Johnson, chief medical officer for Prevea Health. "Scientists do a very good job of taking all the information that is out there and then using models to say, 'this is most likely.'"

However, Johnson said he expects those models to still be in a good place this year, so he is not worried about the shot's efficacy.

According to the CDC, people are able to get a COVID vaccine and flu shot on the same day, so there's no need to wait.