Danish govt wants foreigners to work to access welfare

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government wants immigrants to work 37 hours a week to access social benefits, saying “there are still too many people, especially with non-Western backgrounds, who do not have a job to get up to” in the morning. The minority Social Democratic government said that “if you come to Denmark, you have to work and support yourself and your family.” The report said many women of foreign descent are outside the labor market, in particularly women with roots in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey. The government’s proposal needs approval in the 179-seat parliament.