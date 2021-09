Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- There's something magical coming to The Heyde Center for the Arts this month.

Andy Gross is headed to Eau Claire this weekend, with his show starting on September 18.

Gross is a stand up comic, magician and ventriloquist. He has had numerous TV appearances. He also has a Youtube channel and TikTok where he performs his tricks.

Tickets will be $25-30 per person.