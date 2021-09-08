Cleanup begins in Acapulco after strong earthquake

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Residents of Acapulco are cleaning up broken glass and chunks of plaster as they take in the full impact of a magnitude 7 earthquake centered nearby that shook most of southern Mexico, killing one person. Many people slept outside overnight as more than 150 aftershocks rattled the hills around the beachside destination. The quake struck shortly before 9 p.m., sending panicked people into the streets in Acapulco as well as in Mexico City, where it swayed buildings nearly 200 miles from the epicenter. Officials have recorded only one death from the big quake.