Candidate in Japan race calls for new capitalism, recovery

TOKYO (AP) — One of the main candidates to be Japan’s next prime minister says the country needs a new type of capitalism to address income and social gaps caused by the pandemic. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said deregulation and structural reforms strengthened Japan’s economy and promoted growth, but created disparity that worsened in the pandemic. He called for a recovery package and science research funding. He is the only announced candidate so far in the race to lead the governing party after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said last week he wouldn’t run. Other potential candidates include Taro Kono, now minister in charge of vaccinations, as well as ultra-conservative former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi.