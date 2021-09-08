Calm end to the week before more rain chances through the weekend

Wednesday was still breezy, but that will calm after storms pass later in the night. Storms will continue to move through Western Wisconsin until midnight Wednesday. After the storms pass we will get quite chilly with lows in the 50s.

We will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear quickly tonight after a high pressure system moves in. The high pressure system will calm down our winds and set us up for a mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Dew points will stay comfortable and less humid with the seasonable temperatures we've been receiving.

Another mostly sunny sky is what you can expect on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Enjoy the weather on Thursday and Friday, because rain chances arrive through the weekend.

Slight chances return on Saturday with our next shot at hitting 80. We will get cool at night before more slight chances return on Sunday.

As for next week, Monday will have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers returning late. Slight chances of showers and storms will continue through Wednesday.