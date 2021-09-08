Big Ten releases basketball schedules

(WQOW) - The Big Ten Conference released schedules for the 2021-22 men's and women's basketball seasons on Wednesday.

The conference season for men's basketball begins on Friday, December 3. The University of Wisconsin will open league play on Wednesday, December 8 vs Indiana at the Kohl Center.

See UW's full schedule here

The conference season for women's basketball begins on Sunday, December 5. Wisconsin, under first-year head coach Marisa Moseley, will play at Northwestern that day.

See UW's full schedule here

Each school will play an 18-game conference schedule for the third time in four seasons, facing five schools both home and away and playing the eight remaining schools once.