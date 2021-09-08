Skip to Content

Big Ten releases basketball schedules

New
3:05 pm College SportsSportTop Sports Stories
Big ten

(WQOW) - The Big Ten Conference released schedules for the 2021-22 men's and women's basketball seasons on Wednesday.

The conference season for men's basketball begins on Friday, December 3. The University of Wisconsin will open league play on Wednesday, December 8 vs Indiana at the Kohl Center.

See UW's full schedule here

The conference season for women's basketball begins on Sunday, December 5. Wisconsin, under first-year head coach Marisa Moseley, will play at Northwestern that day.

See UW's full schedule here

Each school will play an 18-game conference schedule for the third time in four seasons, facing five schools both home and away and playing the eight remaining schools once.

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content