Amish woman expected to be OK after buggy is hit by pickup truck

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- The setting sun is part of the reason a truck drove into the back of an Amish buggy Tuesday night in Barron County.

That is according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

It happened at 6:53 p.m. on 8th Avenue, also known as Highway D, near 21st Street in the town of Prairie Lake. That is near the Prairie Lake Town Office.

According to Fitzgerald, the 21-year-old Amish woman was by herself in a buggy on 8th Avenue when she was hit from behind by a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake who was driving a Dodge truck.

The buggy rolled into the ditch. The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The truck driver wasn't hurt.