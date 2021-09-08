Afghanistan’s last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country. Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw. An Israeli-American businessman who runs a security group that organized the evacuation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the 62-year-old Simentov and 29 of his neighbors, nearly all of them women and children, have been taken to a “neighboring country.”