A few spotty showers, cooler and breezy…

Another beautiful, early fall day is on tap with just a few minor changes compared to Tuesday. Sunshine, a nice breeze, cooler highs and a chance for a few spotty showers will be possible again before another rebound in temps by the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. An occluded, almost stationary low above the Great Lakes will also bring us a chance at a few spotty showers or storms.

Cold air will filter into the mid levels throughout the day which will translate to cooler high temps in the low 70s at the surface. This will provide the instability we'll need for spotty storms, mainly in the afternoon.

These storms won't impact everyone, and certainly not at the same time. As this entire system shifts east Wednesday night, we'll see winds settle and shower chance diminish by Thursday morning.

Thursday will just be cool again with highs in the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky. By Friday, we could be talking 80s again with plenty of sunshine. The weekend has plenty of sun but also a few shots at rain as temperatures stay in the 70s through the start of next week.