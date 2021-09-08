1/4 of weekly COVID-19 cases are children

(CNN) -- Children getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was once considered uncommon, but that's changing quickly.

Alarming new numbers are showing children now represent more than 1/4 of the weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that over 250,000 child cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week alone.

That's the largest number of child cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 250% more child cases reported for this past week than the week of July 22-29.

Having severe COVID symptoms is still rare among kids. Data shows that child COVID hospitalizations range from 0.1% to 1.9%

More than 5 million children have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic, which is about 15.1% of all cases in the United States.

