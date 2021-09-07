Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash from the weekend

Pepin County (WQOW)- Two people are in the hospital after hitting a deer on their motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Pepin County.

40-year-old Anthony J. Boutin from Eleva was driving his motorcycle on Highway 35 heading south with 38-year-old Stacy K. Fuher from Nelson as his passenger.

Near the intersection of Highway 35 and Bogus road, the motorcycle struck a deer, flinging Boutin and Fuher from the vehicle onto the roadway. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Fuher was transported by Mayo On Air Ambulance to a Rochester, Minnesota hospital. Boutin was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in Pepin.

The condition of either rider is not known at this time.