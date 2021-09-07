Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Alexandria def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Barnesville def. Park Christian, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
Belle Plaine def. Simley, 25-21, 25-7, 25-19
Bemidji def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Braham def. Milaca, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9
Brainerd def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16
Cambridge-Isanti def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
Cannon Falls def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Cloquet def. Carlton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-18, 30-28, 24-26, 25-13
Duluth East def. Hermantown, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-9
Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12
Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20
Fillmore Central def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-5
Greenway def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-24, 25-17
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Springfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-7
Irondale def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8
Jackson County Central def. Redwood Valley, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Blackduck, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17
Mankato Loyola def. New Century Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-15
Mayer-Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16
Milbank, S.D. def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-7
Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Mora def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
New Ulm Cathedral def. Wabasso, 18-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14, 15-13
New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18
PACT Charter def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-5, 25-9
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mahtomedi, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21
Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15
Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-10, 25-23
Pillager def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15
Pipestone def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-17, 12-25, 25-20
Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Rosemount def. Tartan, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Rush City def. Becker, 25-21, 25-19, 25-7
Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Stewartville def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-17, 9-25, 25-16
Underwood def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-12, 26-24
United Christian def. Bloomington Kennedy
Upsala def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.
