Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Birchwood to 5 miles northeast of Hawkins.

Movement was south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Bruce, Hawkins, Haugen, Weyerhaeuser, Canton,

Tony, Conrath, Glen Flora, Ingram and Brill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near water, get out of the water and move indoors or inside

a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the

parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough

to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on the water in a thunderstorm.