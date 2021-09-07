Skip to Content

Sentence handed down in child sexual assault case

New
8:38 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
Carrion

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Ladysmith man convicted of sexually assaulting a child is going to prison for 10 years.

Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson handed down that sentence today for Tyler Carrion.

Carrion was charged in 2018 with raping a 13 year old girl. She told police he was helping her move furniture when he locked the door, held a handkerchief over her mouth and sexually assaulted her. She said he threatened her if she told anyone.

Carrion must also register as a sex offender for life.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content