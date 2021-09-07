Sentence handed down in child sexual assault case

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Ladysmith man convicted of sexually assaulting a child is going to prison for 10 years.



Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson handed down that sentence today for Tyler Carrion.



Carrion was charged in 2018 with raping a 13 year old girl. She told police he was helping her move furniture when he locked the door, held a handkerchief over her mouth and sexually assaulted her. She said he threatened her if she told anyone.

Carrion must also register as a sex offender for life.