SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- A Sawyer County man was killed over the weekend when he crashed his pickup truck.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2:26 a.m. on Highway NN in the town of Couderay.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, Douglas B. Baker, 47, of Couderay was south on Highway NN when he lost control, hit a driveway and went into the woods.

Baker was killed in the crash. He was the only one in the truck.