Record breaking heatwaves and climate change concerns

(WQOW) - Summer heat waves are becoming more extreme, shattering records and occurring for longer periods of time.

A local environmental studies professor said Tuesday that these heat waves and global warming can cause a lot of issues. He also says that this year was record setting for numerous states and countries.

So far, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, several states in the US had their warmest July on record. Asia also experienced its warmest July on record and the Antarctic sea ice extent for July this year was the largest since 2015 and above average by 2.6%.

A few impacts of that growth in temperature can be air pollution, water turning green from heat and increased bacteria, and drought leading to wildfires. UW Eau Claire professor James Boulter named other examples: "Increased intensity of summer time storms and ironically wintertime storms. We're seeing heavier and heavier rainfall events, simply because a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor and can dump more water vapor, so then we see increases in flooding," said Boulter.

Boulter adds that these climate heat events can affect everyone. He also concluded that local municipalities are doing their part, but said everyone can help.

One way you can help is by calling local members of Congress to tell them that they too must take action.