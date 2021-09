Prep tennis: Memorial sweeps North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial tennis took every match Tuesday in its crosstown showdown win over Eau Claire North.

Results are below:

Singles:

No. 1 - Molly Hower, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Leah Nelson, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Ziva Hirsch, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Autumn Tafel, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Ava Erickson, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Kailey Bates, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Livy Parrett, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Miah Nelson , Eau Claire NORTH, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;



Doubles:

No. 1 - Kimberly Harvey, Eau Claire MEMORIAL - Katie Rentzepis, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Alyssa Dayton, Eau Claire NORTH - Morgan Presler, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Charley Zacho, Eau Claire MEMORIAL - Chloe Beckermann, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Gretel Elvig, Eau Claire NORTH - Anna Welke, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Kylee Calchera, Eau Claire MEMORIAL - Maggie Munger, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Olivia Feltes, Eau Claire NORTH - Clare LaFave, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;