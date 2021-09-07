Plan Commission approves Sojourner House expansion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a six-to-one vote Tuesday night, construction for Sojourner House's expansion will begin in just a few months.

As WQOW has reported, Catholic Charities, which owns Sojourner House, is looking to grow its existing location by roughly 6,000 square feet.

The Plan Commission's decision to approve the proposed conditional use permit as well as the site plan comes after a heated debate that's spanned more than a month.

Speaking on Tuesday night, one nearby business owner referred to the expansion as a slap in the face. He said he believes downtown is the wrong location for a shelter, explaining it's already harmed his business enough.

"This is the elephant in the room: how do you want your downtown Eau Claire to be perceived?' asked Mike Milewski, the co-owner of Galaudet Gallery. "I realize there's Midwest politeness, we all know what that is. People will come downtown and they will encounter homeless and they will see the things I've had to endure. And they will go back to wherever they've come from, their hometown, and tell their experience in downtown Eau Claire."

Meanwhile, those in favor of the expansion said the community needs to do better when it comes to understanding the multi-layered struggles many unhoused people experience.

"I understand the objection of neighboring business owners, I'm a small business owner myself," said Judy Mosely, the co-chair of JONAH's affordable housing task force. "I understand how tiring and how scary some of the mentioned situations can be. But forcing a non-profit service provider to move to a different location is not an acceptable solution."

The now-approved, updated proposal includes clarification on the site's landscaping, designated bicycle parking, a modified trash and recycling area, extended fencing height along the north alleyway, and a reduction in building signage per codes.

As of now, construction is set to begin at the start of November and wrap up sometime mid-summer.