Meet Barney, a three year old Heeler mix waiting for his forever home at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Barney loves people and loves all sorts of attention. He would need a home that has does not have younger children. He is up to date on all his vaccinations and is fixed.

If you think you'd be a good fit for Barney, head on over to the Chippewa Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet him.