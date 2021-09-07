One dead in weekend crash

Pepin County (WQOW)- One New Berlin man is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in Pepin County.

58-year-old Michael P. Bartell of New Berlin was driving down County Road N near Plum Valley Road in Pepin County when he failed to navigate a sharp curve and ran off the road and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Bartell had serious injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. There were no passengers with him, and no other vehicles are suspected to be involved in the crash.

Bartell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.