Lake Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, but fire threat remains

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — It’s a milestone in the fight against a huge wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe area: Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe. Some residents are returning to the city, which looks like a smoky ghost town. But the Caldor Fire isn’t done burning up areas of the Sierra Nevada. It’s only 48% contained, and areas south of the lake, including the Kirkwood ski resort, remain battlefields. More than 5,000 fire personnel are still working to contain the blaze. Much depends on the weather. Fire crews are watching for wind and rain that may produce lightning to spark spot fires.