North still short players, game vs Chi-Hi canceled

(WQOW) - Friday's Eau Claire North vs Chippewa Falls football game has been canceled due to a lack of available Huskies varsity players.

North High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner told News 18 in an email the game was canceled due to a lack of varsity players as a result of the spread of COVID-19 within the program.

The same situation prevented North from playing last week against Superior High School.

Chi-Hi is seeking a replacement opponent for Friday.