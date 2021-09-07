Nass asks GOP leaders to sue UW System over COVID policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sen. Steve Nass has officially asked the Legislature’s Republican leaders to sue the University of Wisconsin System after system officials refused to submit their COVID-19 protocols to his committee for approval. The Republican senator sent a letter Tuesday to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu demanding they file a lawsuit forcing system leaders to submit their policies to his panel. It’s unclear what Vos and LeMahieu might do next. Their aides didn’t immediately respond to messages and at least two Republican lawmakers, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Sen. Robert Cowles, oppose suing the system. System President Tommy Thompson has said the system has the legal authority to manage itself and he’ll win any lawsuit.