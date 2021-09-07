Isolated rain/storms and gusty winds for the short work week

It was a very pleasant Labor Day weekend and mother nature has no plans on letting that nice weather go. There is just a few small chances for showers in between the gusty winds and sunshine.

Tuesday will be cloudy to start with a slight chance for a brief thunderstorms in the early morning. These will pass by 8 am and we'll start to see sunshine again by lunchtime.

Temperatures will still climb into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday even as a cold front passes. It will get rather windy though from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A pair of lows will stall out over the Great Lakes which will keep things breezy Wednesday too. An isolated shower can't be ruled out late Wednesday either, as these lows very slowly migrate east.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday as this system cycles cooler air across the upper Midwest. We'll rebound into the upper 70s just in time for the weekend.

A few passing systems could bring us spotty showers again Friday through Sunday, but overall, it looks like a quiet forecast even into the coming weekend.