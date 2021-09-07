Here’s how many Eau Claire students have COVID-19 and how many are quarantining

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time this school year, we are getting a look at COVID-19 statistics inside Eau Claire classrooms.

Through one week of classes, 36 students in the Eau Claire Area School District have tested positive and 156 students are out of the classroom quarantining. That is out of the 11,161 students in the district.

In addition to the students, three staff members have tested positive. That is out of 1,414 staff members.

In the final week of the last school year there was one student with a positive test and 19 students finished the year in quarantine.

At one point in November 2020 when cases were skyrocketing nationwide, there were 816 students in the district quarantining. There were 42 positive cases at that same time. That next week, there were 46 positive cases reported.

While the school district does not identify which schools are seeing positive cases, it is known that Eau Claire North High School has been impacted by the virus. The football team has canceled a pair of games now due to a lack of players.

