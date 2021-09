BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man went missing while he was swimming in a Burnett County lake over the weekend.

The 45-year-old from Hammond was swimming in Lower Clam Lake at 3:13 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, when he went missing. That is in the town of Meenon, northeast of Siren.

As of Monday morning, the man, who authorities are not naming, is still missing and crews are continuing to search.