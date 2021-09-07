Government shelling of northwestern city in Syria kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government shelling of rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria has killed four people, including a child and a woman. The Tuesday night shelling of the city of Idlib came after several airstrikes hit the region that borders Turkey earlier in the day. Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria’s civil war. The deal ended a crushing Russian-backed government offensive in Idlib province, which is the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.