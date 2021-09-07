Experts say get your ammo before hunting season takes off

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - If you haven't gone to get your ammo for deer season yet, experts say you should do so, now.

According to officials at Marc-On Shooting, ammunition has been in short supply over the last two years, and now that Marc-On has a supply, they've been shipping ammunition to other stores in need of it.

Although they have ammunition now, soon that could not be the case.

Marc-On officials said that ammunition for rifles is seasonal and since distributors do not sell many lines of hunting ammunition, they are limited in the supply they receive.

"I would definitely get it now, because last year we saw a drive in August, September, first part of October and I had cases and cases of hunting ammo in," said Dan Marcon, owner of Marc-On Shooting, "By that first part of October, I was out, and I didn't get any in. So they're not going to replenish it at the end of October, November. If you don't have it by mid-October, you're probably going to be out of luck."

According to Marc-On staff, due to the lack of raw materials distributors use to make ammunition, it's resulted in an influx of prices, reaching increases up to 50%.