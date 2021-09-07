Skip to Content

Executive order creates new process for pardoning ex-convicts

MADISON (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned more people in his first term than any other "contemporary governor," and now he seeks to make the process easier through a new executive order.

Executive Order #130 establishes a new, expedited process for pardon applications. It enables applications to be sent directly to the governor if the offense to be pardoned is non-violent, and sufficient time has passed since conviction.

It also allows for multiple crimes to be pardoned if five years have passed since the end of the ex-offender's sentence. Previously, a pardon could only be granted for an individual's most recent crime.

Individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges or cases. Those on the sex offender registry are not able to apply.

