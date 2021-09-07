Skip to Content

Even with recent cooler nights, don’t count out more 80+ highs just yet

Number-Line-data-range-2018

Eau Claire last hit 80 degrees on August 30, which was last Monday. It's likely we hit 80 at least another couple of times yet this year, as the average last 80 on record falls on September 28. Most were held to the mid to upper 70s today, but Eau Claire and many other spots to the south were very close to 80. We do have a chance to hit 80 again this coming Friday and Saturday, with Saturday bringing the best chance.

Today began with rumbles of thunder and a few showers, though no measurable rain was recorded at both the airport and at the WQOW studio. The sky quickly cleared to sunshine and the wind picked up. Gusts topped out in the 20s to low 30s this afternoon, which was part of the reason temps warmed to near 80.

There are a few blips on radar this evening, but not more than an isolated shower is expected. The wind will decrease tonight to under 10 mph, though clear sky and that northwest breeze will allow temps to drop to the low 50s with some 40s likely north and east of Eau Claire in typically cool spots.

I don't want to quite say we're going to ride a temperature roller coaster this week as the temp ups and downs won't be that wild, but it will be a bit like a kiddie coaster with highs for the next couple days held in the low 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s before we warm up to the upper 70s/low 80s Friday and Saturday with a Friday night low near 60 before dropping back to the 70s and low 50s for highs and lows through the weekend.

With those temp changes, there will be slight chances for showers and possibly even a few storms. The next chance arrives tomorrow afternoon, but any rain will be widely scattered. Then there will be small chances each day beginning Saturday and lasting in to next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

