Even with recent cooler nights, don’t count out more 80+ highs just yet

Eau Claire last hit 80 degrees on August 30, which was last Monday. It's likely we hit 80 at least another couple of times yet this year, as the average last 80 on record falls on September 28. Most were held to the mid to upper 70s today, but Eau Claire and many other spots to the south were very close to 80. We do have a chance to hit 80 again this coming Friday and Saturday, with Saturday bringing the best chance.

Today began with rumbles of thunder and a few showers, though no measurable rain was recorded at both the airport and at the WQOW studio. The sky quickly cleared to sunshine and the wind picked up. Gusts topped out in the 20s to low 30s this afternoon, which was part of the reason temps warmed to near 80.

There are a few blips on radar this evening, but not more than an isolated shower is expected. The wind will decrease tonight to under 10 mph, though clear sky and that northwest breeze will allow temps to drop to the low 50s with some 40s likely north and east of Eau Claire in typically cool spots.

I don't want to quite say we're going to ride a temperature roller coaster this week as the temp ups and downs won't be that wild, but it will be a bit like a kiddie coaster with highs for the next couple days held in the low 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s before we warm up to the upper 70s/low 80s Friday and Saturday with a Friday night low near 60 before dropping back to the 70s and low 50s for highs and lows through the weekend.

With those temp changes, there will be slight chances for showers and possibly even a few storms. The next chance arrives tomorrow afternoon, but any rain will be widely scattered. Then there will be small chances each day beginning Saturday and lasting in to next week.