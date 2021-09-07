EU commission to issue 250 billion euros in green bonds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is looking to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds this fall as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU’s executive arm said on Tuesday that the bonds will represent 30% of NextGeneratoonEU’s total issuance. The EU said the funds mobilized will be allocated to green projects. The commission said it will issue the first green bond in October, subject to market conditions.