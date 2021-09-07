Democrats visit Fort McCoy, tout vetting process

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WQOW) -- It has been more than two weeks since Afghan refugees settled in at Fort McCoy and Democratic lawmakers are fighting against some Republican claims that the people housed in the state are not vetted.

On Tuesday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind, along with many Democratic politicians, including Rep. Jodi Emerson and Sen. Jeff Smith of Eau Claire, toured Fort McCoy to get a first-hand look at the day-to-day operations.

There, Baldwin said the claims that refugees have not been properly vetted are in bad faith and false.

"They were evacuated from Kabul and there were intermediate stops where everyone was checked again and then there was another stop in the U.S. at Dallas. Everyone was checked again and then obviously they're being processed here," Baldwin said. "There's just nobody who popped up who has any red flags."

Baldwin and her colleagues went on to say they want to expediate the integration of the refugees into local communities.

Nearly 100% of them are fully vaccinated against COVID and other diseases and there are no cases of trafficking under investigation at the facility, they said.