Chippewa Fire District loses 25% of volunteer firefighters

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -- Shortages from food, to coins, to workers and more continue to affect a variety of industries. But now the impact is being felt by those keeping our communities safe.

Chippewa Fire District is the latest local fire department to experience an on-call volunteer shortage.

According to officials with the fire district, the district cannot fill the gaps for early-morning daytime volunteers.

Currently, the fire district has 36 members and depending on the call, can have upwards of 25 responding, but lately they're struggling to get six to eight on the scene.

"We probably lost 25% of our staff just due to COVID, just not wanting to be exposed to that, and not having the time due to illness, or family illness, quarantines and stuff like that, it really put a damper on the amount of people we have responding," said Cory Jeffers, deputy chief.

To become a paid on-call volunteer firefighter, Jeffers said to apply to your local fire department, from there the department will get you connected with a training program.

According to fire district officials, volunteer firefighters can make anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 a year depending on your availability and how many calls you respond to.