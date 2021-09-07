CFM Sabers’ Tony Menard named NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

(WQOW) - CFM Sabers hockey head coach Tony Menard is the 2021 NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year for Wisconsin.

Menard and the Sabers won the 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls hockey state title last season.

Each year, the NFHS recognizes one coach from each state 'for significant achievement in their sport.'

Menard has a chance for further recognition at the sectional level (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin) and national level.