Carson Park Baseball Renovation Project receives $50k donation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Carson Park's baseball stadium first opened in 1937, and some of the greatest players in baseball history have called it home. Now, the city of Eau Claire is looking to renovate the stadium to ensure all can enjoy the action on the field.

"The city recognized initially that something needed to be done with the first and third base bleachers. We would replace that with theater-style seating on both sides," said Mark Faanes, chairman of the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project,

According to Faanes, the city of Eau Claire committed $1.5 million to the project. Those who use Carson Park's baseball stadium are attempting to raise $1.5 million. Faanes said there is approximately $700,000 to go.

"There are 150 to 175 games or events held at Carson Park each year that bring in 75,000 to 100,000 visitors each summer. Concession and bathroom facilities are quite limited in the stadium, so we would add new bathroom facilities and concessions underneath each of those grandstands. We would add, and make more accessible, the seating for our fans with mobility issues. Any of us from the baseball community here in Eau Claire would say they are some of our most ardent fans," Faanes said.

Tuesday, Charter Bank announced it would donate $50,000 to the renovation fund.

"When we saw that Carson Park was in need of money, we knew that it is one of Eau Claire's crown jewels, so we thought we had to step up. There is more than just baseball that goes on there and anything we can do to support that and help our future economic growth in Eau Claire we feel is very important," said Paul Kohler, Charter Bank's president and CEO.

"Charter Bank's contribution is something we are very grateful for. Anybody who has lived in this community for any period of time knows that Charter has been a great community supporter in many different ways. We are also grateful for the people that have contributed $10, or $100. All shapes and sizes of contributions are welcomed," Faanes said.

Every monetary donation is tax-exempt. To learn how you can donate to the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project, click or tap here.