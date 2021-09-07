Capitol rioter from Idaho pleads guilty to assaulting police

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Idaho man charged with assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty. The Idaho Statesman reports Duke Edward Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. The 67-year-old Nampa resident originally faced several felonies. Court documents show Wilson admitted to hitting at least one U.S. Capitol officer with his fist, as well as hitting at least one officer with a pole as he and other supporters of former President Donald Trump worked to gain access to the Capitol.