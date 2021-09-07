Barron County has the highest COVID-19 rate in the state, here is how is stacks against other local counties

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - COVID-19 cases are climbing faster in Barron County than anywhere else in Wisconsin.

New data shows per 100,000 people, the daily new case average in Barron County is at 60.6 people. There have been 181 total new cases in Barron County in the past week.

Here is that number for other local counties with the highest listed first. Chippewa County is at 56.8, Trempealeau County is at 54, Eau Claire County at 53.7, Pepin County at 51, Buffalo County at 49.3, Dunn County at 49.1, Pierce County at 41.8, Polk County at 40.5, Jackson County at 38.1, Clark County at 36.6 and Rusk County at 32.2.

Chippewa County's number is the fourth highest in the state behind Barron, Forest and Taylor counties.

The statewide rate is 35.1.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker