Silver Alert issued in Price County

(WQOW) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert in Price County.

Anthony Nicely, 69, is reported missing after leaving his nursing home in Park Falls on Sunday around 4 p.m. He is under a protective placement order to be in the home due to a medical condition.

He was seen departing the home with Virginia Nicely, who brought him out in a wheelchair. The two may be in a 2019 Ram 1500 with a Wisconsin license plate of RA-4801. The word "Bighorn" can also be seen, printed in the lower left corner of the tailgate.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Anthony and/or Virginia Nicely, you are asked to contact the Price County Sheriff's Office at (715) 339-3011.