Pieces in place for Chippewa Steel to improve in 2021

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- It's been a hectic year for the Chippewa Steel, but with a new coach in town, and plenty of returning experience on the ice, the pieces are in place for the team to improve.

The Chippewa Steel enter the fall fresh off another trip around the coaching carousel. Casey Mignone takes over after Mike Janda was suspended from USA Hockey. For Mignone, it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"I'm thrilled to be here," Mignone said. "I'm really excited, I think we've got a great staff, a great group, great ownership. I think there's some good things to come, you don't want to get on the train too late."

It's another quick transition for the players, but Mignone has made it easy so far.

"It's kind of chaotic," said Tyler Ryder, Steel defenseman. "It's my third new head coach in one year, but I'm pumped, Casey seems great and we're ready to get at it."

"He's gonna communicate with us, he's gonna tell us what we're doing wrong, what we're doing right, he brings the energy everyday," said Jack Brown, Steel forward.

Last season was another Steel struggle, recording only 14 wins amidst a coaching change and a condensed schedule.

"It was a bad year for the team, but it's a learning experience," Brown said. "And we just hope that this year can be a lot better, and we're gonna work for it."

19 games were decided by one goal last year. The key this season is to finish games, and prove to be a threat.

"They understand the league, they understand the landscape of the league and how difficult it is, and what it takes to be successful on and off the ice," Mignone said. "Really we are trying to form an identity for this team and stick to it and get good at it quickly, and be a tough team to play against."

The obvious goal is to win more games, but to do that, the team's focus shifts to effort and execution.

"We're not gonna say we want to win 40 games this year," Mignone said. "I don't thin that's the right mindset to have. If we can focus on just being better tomorrow than we were today, if we can do that everyday, hopefully the results will follow, I think they will."

The Steel open their 2021-22 campaign on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m. hosting the Kenai River Brown Bears at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.