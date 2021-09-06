Morning rain chance follows mild Labor Day Weekend

Highs this Labor Day Weekend were slightly above the average high of 76° in the upper 70s, though lows each morning were slightly below the average low of 53° in the 40s and 50s.

Labor Day can bring a wide array of weather to the Chippewa Valley with highs historically ranging from 60 to 100 and lows ranging from the mid 30s to the upper 60s.

More mild temperatures are on the way after a round of showers, possibly with thunder, move through tomorrow morning. As clouds increase overnight, temps will only be able to cool to around 60. Rain could begin as early as 4 or 5 AM, but best chances for the line of scattered showers and thunder are between 6 and 10 AM.

Once the rain passes by late morning, the sky will quickly clear to sunshine and a northwest wind will build, eventually gusting to near or above 30 mph. As a result, highs could top out in the upper 70 to near 80.

Lows drop back to the 40s and 50s tomorrow night and highs return to the mid 70s for the most of the rest of the forecast.

The exception is Friday through Saturday morning. Then, expect clouds and a chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning, which will keep lows closer to 60 after a high near 80 on Friday.