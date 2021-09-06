More seasonable temperatures and rain chances after Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! We will have a few clouds early Monday before clearing around lunch time. Humidity will stay comfortable and highs will reach 80.

Lows Monday night will be in the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Dew points will rise slightly, but humidity will not be uncomfortable.

Chances of showers and storms return on Tuesday morning as we head back in to work after Labor Day Weekend. No risk for severe storms on Tuesday. We can expect a few showers bringing us some light rain and some wind gusts later in the day.

Wednesday will be a nice day with a partly cloudy sky and highs reaching 70. We will have a breeze from the south around 5-15 miles per hour. We will see a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night, but a few showers on Wednesday night cannot be ruled out.

We will have a few more chilly mornings and nights Thursday and Friday. A mostly sunny sky returns on Thursday with highs in the 70s. The sky will stay the same as we head into Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms return on Friday night and into Saturday before a mostly sunny sky on Sunday.