Local photographer offers free photo session for homeschooled, virtual students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a child who is homeschooled, or going to school virtually, a local photographer is offering a free back-to-school portrait session.

This is the second year that Michelle Monson has offered free back-to-school portrait sessions. With the ongoing COVID pandemic, Monson, a full-time nurse, wanted to ensure that families still had the opportunity to get back-to-school photos.

Monson added she does photography to serve the community by providing lasting memories.

"I just felt like they were going to miss out on all their school photos," Monson said. "Having a child who just graduated from high school, I knew how important it was to have those photos. It's important. Every year our children change."

Monson offers two different photo packages and said she will hold another day of free photo sessions for homeschooled and virtual students on Sept. 24.

