Labor Day travel tips: staying safe when traveling home post-holiday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Travel is big on Labor Day, and this year it's breaking a pandemic trend. TSA reported more than 3.5 million people were screened at U.S. airports between Friday and Saturday, which is nearly the same number of Labor Day weekend travelers in 2019 before the pandemic began.

In Wisconsin, the state highways were full this holiday weekend, as the Wisconsin State Patrol urged Labor Day drivers to be patient on the road.

According to the National Safety Council, in 2019, there were 433 traffic deaths during the Labor Day period.

"Be mindful of motorists that are broken down on the side of the road," said Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper, Ashley Morales. "With increased traffic amounts, more vehicles are breaking down, so just be cautious and watch for those drivers. People are out changing their tires, tow trucks out on the scene. Pass any type of vehicle on the right shoulder. It's always best to move over, but if you can't move over, it's best to slow down."

Morales added that the most common traffic stop during holiday weekends, generally, is speeding.

"If you are traveling on a holiday weekend, you should know it's going to be busy," Morales said. "Everyone wants to travel, everyone wants to get to their cabins or go visit family and friends and all those fun things. The few extra minutes you are saving by speeding, or whatever you are doing, is not going to be worth it. You don't want to be involved in crashes because then you won't have any fun that weekend when your car is totaled, or someone is injured. Just take your time, and you will get there eventually."

Wisconsin State Patrol officials added that if you plan to drink alcohol, always make sure you have a sober driver arranged to get behind the wheel.