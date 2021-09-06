Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they are searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel. Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. The police said on Monday that the prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison, which is supposed to be one of Israel’s most security facilities, overnight. Such breakouts are extremely rare. Israel’s Army Radio said the men escaped through a tunnel and appeared to have received some outside help. The men were believed to have been headed for Jenin, where the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority wields little control.